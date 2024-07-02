AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 234,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:YJUN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,364 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.