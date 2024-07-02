AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 7,080 Shares of Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWMY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,083. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Profile

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. IWMY, an actively managed ETF, uses an options selling strategy to attempt to provide capped enhanced daily income to the value of the Russell 2000 Index.

