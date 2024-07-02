AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 641.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $501.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,462. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $454.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

