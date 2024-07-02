AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $14.17 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,478,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,224,000 after purchasing an additional 532,034 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,343,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $548.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $553.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

