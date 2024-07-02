AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $170.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,859. The stock has a market cap of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.