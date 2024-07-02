AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.12. 5,417,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,264. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

