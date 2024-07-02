AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 265 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 371,590 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.54. 1,194,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $217.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

