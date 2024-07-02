Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 9246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 2.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Almacenes Éxito
Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almacenes Éxito
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.