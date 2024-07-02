Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 9246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almacenes Éxito

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTO. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000.

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.