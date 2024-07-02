Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 76,879 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,651,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 76,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,225 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,011. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,484. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

