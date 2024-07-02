Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hess by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.72. The stock had a trading volume of 151,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.94. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $129.12 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

