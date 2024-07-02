Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,022 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 15.37. 19,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 15.12 and its 200-day moving average is 15.39. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

