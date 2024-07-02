Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 617 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,082,000 after purchasing an additional 209,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 166,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $20,287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 102,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,483. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

