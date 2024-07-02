Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,887,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 642,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.