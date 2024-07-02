AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AWF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,626. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.