AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE AWF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 188,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,626. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.
