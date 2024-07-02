Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.96. 223,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,608,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

