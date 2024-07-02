Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.79.
BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
BABA opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
