Aleph Zero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $143.78 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 264,321,312 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

