Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $83.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

AFL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $91.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 896,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

