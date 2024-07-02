Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was down 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.84 and last traded at C$14.31. Approximately 524,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 293,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.98.

Several analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$884.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

