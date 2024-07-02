Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Desjardins

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Paradigm Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock traded down C$2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.25. 1,193,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.48. The firm has a market cap of C$887.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.