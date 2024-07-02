AECOM Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
AECOM has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
AECOM Price Performance
AECOM stock opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -951.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
