Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 72,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.22.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 55,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.