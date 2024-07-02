Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 72,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.22.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
