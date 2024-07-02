Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.52 on Monday, hitting $157.69. 50,374,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,033,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.