Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,779,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Adriatic Metals Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

