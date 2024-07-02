Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $568.35. 1,363,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $534.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

