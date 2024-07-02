ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Position Trimmed by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,099 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions accounts for 5.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. 192,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,482. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $2,316,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,937,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $2,316,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,937,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,432 shares of company stock worth $11,959,825 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

