Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Barclays

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.54 on Friday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $283.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,303 shares of company stock worth $100,342. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. GGV Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 242.9% in the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accolade by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

