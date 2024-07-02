Acala Token (ACA) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $70.21 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,027.03 or 0.99978770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012578 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06858498 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,288,358.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

