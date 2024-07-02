A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £18,015.75 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 37 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £224.96 ($284.54).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £146 ($184.67).

On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.21), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($379,223.75).

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.39), for a total value of £48,775.68 ($61,694.51).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of BAG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 599 ($7.58). 125,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,421. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 637 ($8.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £664.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 593.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 558.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

