27,701 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

HE stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 6,165,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The stock has a market cap of $902.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

