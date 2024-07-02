25,728 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 510,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

