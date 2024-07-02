16,179 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,562.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 478,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,087 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 601,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.14. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

