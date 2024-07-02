1,532 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

