11,957 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 808,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 330,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 856.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications Price Performance
Weave Communications stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,105. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.
Weave Communications Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
