1,000 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 133.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after acquiring an additional 39,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.08.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

SBAC stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 340,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,849. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.