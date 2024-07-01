Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.73

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 821247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China



Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

