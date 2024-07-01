Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $306,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

