Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,246 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 2,849,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,890. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $333.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

