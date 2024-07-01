WPP (LON:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 910 ($11.54).

Get WPP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Down 2.2 %

About WPP

LON WPP opened at GBX 724.40 ($9.19) on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 797.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 764.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40.

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.