WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,583,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,306,000 after purchasing an additional 265,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.78.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.75. 2,312,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,099. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

