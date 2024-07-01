WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.14. 194,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,415. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

