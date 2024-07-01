WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,831,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,263. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

