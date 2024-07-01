William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.12.

TRV stock opened at $203.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $211.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $88,190,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

