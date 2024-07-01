White Wing Wealth Management Takes $280,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $59.60. 815,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,999. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

