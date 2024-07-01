White Wing Wealth Management Sells 32,988 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Wing Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.9% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.