White Wing Wealth Management Invests $2.58 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.1% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 244,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,224. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.