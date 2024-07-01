White Wing Wealth Management Grows Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

White Wing Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,025 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 683,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 82,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.