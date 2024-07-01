Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 4.8% Higher

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 168,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 863,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $125,365,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,552,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

