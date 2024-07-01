Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

