Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $58.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

